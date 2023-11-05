Oppo A2 launched with 512GB storage, 50MP camera; Check price, specs

Oppo has launched the Oppo A2 as its latest A-series device in China at a starting price of CNY 1,699. The A2 is said to be a rebranded version of the OPPO A79 5G that was launched in the Indian market last week. The new Oppo device has mostly similar specifications as the Oppo A79 which launched in India.

Specifications

Oppo A2 comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution of 2400×1080 and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports a maximum brightness of 680 nits and has Panda Glass protection.

Oppo A2 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset with LPDDRx memory and UFS 2.2 flash memory. It packs up to 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage.

The handset houses a 8MP front-facing camera in a hole punch cutout on the display. It features a dual camera unit at the rear that includes a 50MP main shooter and 8MP ultrawide lens.

The phone runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. Oppo A2 is also IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. It also has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

The other features of the smartphone includes support for Wi-Fi 5, a USB-C port, stereo dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In dimension, the A2 measures 7.99/8.04mm in thickness and has a weight of 193 grams.

Oppo A2 Price, availability

Oppo A2 comes with a price tag starting at CNY 1,699 (around Rs 19,340) for the 12/256GB storage option. The higher 12GB RAM/512GB variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,475). The device will go on sale in China from next week on November 6. It will be available in black, green and purple colour options.

The phone is available on Oppo Mall, the official online store of Oppo in China.