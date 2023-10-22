Oppo Find N3 Flip goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers

OPPO Find N3 Flip was recently launched as the latest foldable phone in India. Now, the foldable smartphone has gone on it’s first sale in the country today, on October 22. The smartphone can be bought at a cost of Rs 94,999.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is available for sale with a price tag of Rs 94,999 at all OPPO stores, Flipkart, and major retail outlets. The phone can be purchased in two colour options- a sophisticated Cream Gold and the sleek Sleek Black variants.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Bank Offers

Prospective buyers can look forward to exciting offers, including a substantial cashback of Rs 12,000 through ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards.

Existing OPPO users have the opportunity to trade in their current phones for the Find N3 Flip, earning an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip coms equipped with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 3.2-inch outer screen featuring an AMOLED panel.

It is powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, this flip phone offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, all within a sleek design weighing approximately 198 grams and measuring 7.8mm in thickness when unfolded.

The Oppo Find N3 offers a sophisticated camera setup with three rear cameras. The camera unit houses a 50MP primary wide lens with OIS, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

Operating on the ColorOS 13 version, the phone promises two OS updates and houses a 4,300mAh battery supporting 44W wired fast charging, although wireless charging is not supported.

Also Read: Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 And Hasselblad Camera Unveiled