Apple and OpenAI to join hands to bring ChatGPT on iOS 18

Apple and OpenAI will probably go through a deal and bring AI-powered features on the iOS 18. Apple might announce the introduction of the new AI-powered features in iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 and that will be possible through ChatGPT integration. It is expected that the new AI capabilities will be leveraging Apple’s own processors in data centers.

It is assumed that Apple is likely to deliver an iOS18 operating system that will be AI-powered. It will be unveiled at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 (WWDC) event that is expected in June. As the company will officially unveil the iOS 18 very soon, a new report from Mark Gurnman (from Bloomberg) has revealed that Apple will be closing a deal with Open AI. This will be helpful in bringing a number of artificial intelligence features to its devices.

According to the report by Bloomberg, Apple and OpenAI are finalizing terms for the use of ChatGPT features in iOS 18. The new AI features that will be unveiled at WWDC 2024 are expected to be powered by data centers that are equipped with Apple’s own processors. On the other hand, Gurnman has also confirmed that Apple’s discussions with Google over the use of Gemini chatbot on iPhones are still ‘ongoing’.

Previous report have revealed that Apple is working on a large language model (LLM) that will be entirely based on the device. This means that it will be a ‘on-device’ AI that will be using the phone’s processor rather than the cloud. This has multiple advantages which include improved privacy, the ability to run offline, and reduced response time. However, the on-device AI will not be as powerful and resourceful as the commercial chatbots in many cases.

Recently, OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman has revealed that their start-up will be making major updates in terms of ChatGPT and GPT-4 on May 13. A recent report from The Information has also revealed that OpenAI is developing a virtual voice assistant that will be similar to Apple’s Siri or Android’s Google Assistant.

