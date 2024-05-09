IPL 2024: Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dharamsala: Punjab Kings (PBKS) elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 58 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the HPCA Stadium here on Thursday.

PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran said there might be something there in the wicket for the bowlers.

“Looks like they’ve watered the wicket a bit, might do something early, so put RCB under pressure. Chasing is not a big factor, we lost the last game chasing. Just want new-ball wickets. Hopefully, it nips,” said Curran at the toss.

PBKS have included Liam Livingstone in place of Kagiso Rabada in the lone change in their playing XI. Vidhwath Kaverappa, a bowler from Karnataka, is set to make his debut for Punjab.

“A few new guys today hopefully will bring us together. Rather lose close games than lose big defeats. A couple of changes: Livingstone comes in for Rabada. He strengthens our batting. And we haven’t decided our impact,” said Curran.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis reckoned he would have done the same on winning the toss. They brought in Glenn Maxwell for Lockie Ferguson.

“Would’ve done the same. It has been a great turnaround for us, we want to do what we want to do. Style of play has shown our skills. No use focusing on the table. One change, Maxwell out for Lockie Ferguson.” he said.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh. Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Impact substitutes|: Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Tanay Thyagarajan, Jitesh Sharma, Nathan Ellis.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, KV Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact substitutes: Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mayank Dagar.