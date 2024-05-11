Ever heard about “iPhone Finger”? Know all details about it

The Apple iPhone users are concerned about a new term “iPhone finger”, that is being discussed widely among the smartphone users now-a-days. The term was first raised in a podcast named ‘The TJ Show’ and later gained momentum via mentions through social media platforms.

The “iPhone finger” is a visible mark or indentation on the little finger. It is reportedly to be caused by extensive usage of smartphones such as Apple iPhones. According to Tech enthusiasts, the pinky they use to support their phones seems different from the appendage on the opposite hand and is said to have a noticeable divet.

As per reports, the pinky might look different after a long time of carrying the iPhone as weight of the phone resting on your pinky finger. This will create an indentation that actually changes the way your pinky looks.

iPhone users can check if they have the “iPhone finger” – also known as “smartphone pinky” by holding out both little fingers and see if one looks noticeably different from the other, specifically with a large indent on their dominant hand that would likely be from holding their phones.

Is it dangerous?

The health experts have said that the iPhone fiby nger is not really a genuine medical condition. However, they warned smartphone users of several other health concerns asssociated with long-term smartphone use and cautioned them to be on guard.

The use of smartphones for a longer time can cause Pinky finger, smartphone elbow and other joint and musle related issues.

