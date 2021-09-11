OnePlus Nord 2 allegedly explodes in Advocate’s gown, company responds

A OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone user has claimed that his smartphone allegedly exploded. The affected user shared details of the incident on micr0-blogging site Twitter and the company responded.

As per reports, the user is identified as Advocate Gaurav Gulati, a Delhi-based advocate. He said that the phone exploded in his gown in his chambers on Wednesday.

As per reports, Gaurav was sitting in his chamber when he started feeling heat coming from his gown’s pocket. After he felt heat in his lower body, he searched for the source of the heat and took out his phone from his coat and saw smoke coming out of it.

He threw out the phone along with the gown just before it exploded in his chamber.

Gaurav revealed that he brought the phone on August 23. So, it has only been a couple of days that he had started to use the phone before the blast happened.

As per reports of Gadgets 360, the phone was not in use or on charging when the phone started to heat up.

The user claimed that he also sustained burn injuries near his stomach. He says, he is still in trauma and not able to come out of it.

According to reports, the user has called the police immediately after the event and went for a medical examination to proceed for an official complaint against the manufacturer and seller.

Gadgets 360 has reported that Gulati is preparing to filing a first information report (FIR) against OnePlus Managing Director and Amazon executives for the explosion.

“It’s like you are carrying a bomb after spending Rs. 30,000–35,000,” he added.

MySmartPrice initially reported about the incident after Gulati took to Twitter to share the incident just hours after the explosion.

The smartphone brand on Friday released a statement regarding this explosion claim and said that the alleged victim has not allowed them to perform a proper investigation in the matter.

OnePlus informed that they have made multiple attempts to do a proper investigation of the incident but the user has not allowed them to do so.

The company released a statement that reads, “A few days ago, an individual notified us about an alleged blast case for the OnePlus Nord 2 on Twitter, and our team immediately reached out to this individual to verify the legitimacy of the claim.”

“We take every claim such as this very seriously out of concern for user safety. However, despite multiple attempts to analyse the device, including a visit to the premises yesterday to examine it in the individual’s presence, he has so far denied us the opportunity to perform a proper diagnosis. Under such circumstances, it is impossible for us to verify the legitimacy of this claim or address this individual’s demands for compensation, ” OnePlus also added.

In reply to the company’s statement, Gulati said that he refused to give the phone unit to the OnePlus team as he believed that the team could temper the evidence of malfunctioning on the phone.

He also added that the team that visited was telling him about the phone’s smooth delivery instead of being serious about the issue.

This will be the second time a user has claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has caught fire. Last month, a Bengaluru user had complained of a similar explosion issue with the OnePlus Nord 2.

At that time, OnePlus has clarified that the explosion was caused due to external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in July this year with a starting price of Rs 27,999. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and carries a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery.