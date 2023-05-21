OnePlus 11 receives OxygenOS 13.1 update, Check the changes here

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 for the OnePlus 11 in India. This update is rolling out in the country in batches, and users are expected to calm down and wait for their batch. The update is incremental and a small percentage of users receive it in a single day.

Firmware versions- IN CPH2447_13.1.0.501(EX01)

Changelog:

Personalization

Expands Omoji’s functionality and library.

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

• Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

• Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

OnePlus 11 specs

The key highlights of the smartphone include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a display of 120Hz.

At a price of Rs 56,999 the OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM) can be considered as a value-for-money flagship in India. The price of OnePlus 11 5G starts at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant.The top-spec 16GB RAM +256 GB Storage variant costs Rs 61,999.