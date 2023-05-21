How to install Apple iOS 16.5, Know how to install and check new features

Apple has launched the latest update for the iPhones and it is the iOS 16.5 update. Apple users must know that this update is the fifth update received in the iOS 16 OS. However, Apple will be introducing the iOS 17 very soon. If you are using eligible Apple devices, then, these are the few steps you should keep in mind to download it.

Steps to download iOS 16.5 update

Go to your Apple iPhone’s setting app

Tap on General

Click on Software Update

Enable automatic updates

Click on the ‘Install Now’ button

Update your iOS 16.5

It is advisable to use Wi-Fi connection in order to download the OTA update. As the size of the update is big, it might exhaust your daily data limit.

Key Updates

Sports Tab

The iOS 16.5 update offers Sports tab in Apple News. This will be quite interesting for those who are sports enthusiasts and like to keep a tab on Sports update. Users can now easily get updates about their favorite teams, players or tournaments while using this feature.

Bug Fixes and Security Enhancements

With the iOS 16.5 update, there have been security enhancements in the OS. There has been a fix for Spotlight unresponsiveness, smoother CarPlay and proper syncing of screen time across all devices.

The new Apple iOS 16.5 update is available for iPhone 8 and later devices.