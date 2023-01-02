Now, all smartphones in India need to adopt USB-C port by 2025

India has now made USB Type-C mandatory for all smartphones. Now, all phone makers will have to adopt it for all devices by 2025. Earlier, the EU also announced all smartphones and portal devices to carry USB-C by 2025 in the region. This step was taken in order to curb the production of e-waste.

Apart from making USB-C a standard charging port for smartphones, India will also reportedly adopt one other port for wearable devices. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come up with quality benchmarks. The OEMs should follow these benchmarks for their products.

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, revealed that BIS has notified standards for type C chargers and the government will come up with two common types of charging ports for mobiles and wearable electronic devices by 2025.

It is said that the 2025 deadline has been set after consultations with industry stakeholders. Rohit Kumar Singh chaired a meeting held by the Government of India with a few agencies last month to discuss the same.

The government will likely roll out these new changes in a phased manner so that it’s easier for people to adopt them. The Ministry of Environment Forrest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will also examine the change to see its impact and how well it caters to the problem of e-waste. This will also help people financially as one charger will be compatible with most products. That said, it remains to be seen when USB-C becomes a standard for other devices like tablets, laptops, and more.