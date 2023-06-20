Nothing Phone (2) to come with a transparent Type-C cable

Nothing Phone (2) is scheduled to launch globally on July 11th. The phone will also make it’s India debut on the same day. Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has revealed some new information about the upcoming phone ahead of it’s launch.

Carl Pei has confirmed that the Phone (2) will come bundled with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable. The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company has already revealed most of the key specifications of the phone including chipset, display size and battery capacity of the phone.

Now, ahead of the launch next month, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has teased the USB Type-C to Type-C cable that will be bundled with the Phone (2). This comes with a brand-new design, unlike the one that shipped with the Phone (1).

The company has already confirmed that the device will offer a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a bigger 4700mAh battery which is 200mAh more than the Phone (1). It will also feature a 6.7-inch screen.