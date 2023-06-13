Nothing Phone (2) gets an official launch date, what can we expect from it

Nothing Phone (2), the successor to the popular smartphone Nothing Phone (1) is one of the Android devices that is going to be launched this year. The launch event of the smartphone will be held in London on July 11 and it will be live-streamed globally, officially announced Nothing on Twitter. The event will be at 16:00 BST which is equivalent to 8:30pm IST.

The expected specifications of the smartphone have been leaked on the Internet and we have an idea about the specs of the device. The company has also revealed some information about the device and this offers insight about the device.

There are some features of the upcoming smartphone that we already know. The company has already confirmed that the device will offer a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone. On the other hand, the device will sport a bigger battery than the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will offer a 4700mAh battery which is 200mAh more than the Phone (1). When it comes to the screen of the smartphone, users get 6.7-inch screen.

Nothing has also revealed that it is focusing to continuously expand its customer support through more than 230 authorized service centres in more than 250 cities.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India had revealed that the design of smartphones has popped up to be an important need for consumers. Sharma also revealed that both the hardware as well as the software was equally in focus for the Phone (2). The company has sold close to 7,50,000 units of Phone (1) till date, claimed Sharma.

When it comes to pricing, the Nothing Phone (2) will be priced at around Rs 40,000 for the Indian market and it will be sold through Flipkart. The direct competitors to the Nothing Phone (2) include OnePlus 11R as well as Google Pixel 7a.