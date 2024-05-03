Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on May 3

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 3, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,270 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 66,250 in India. The prices have increased for 24 and 22 carat.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, gold price has decreased for the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,270, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250.
No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Chennai
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 66,150
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,420
|Rs 66,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has increased by Rs 500/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 3, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 83,500 per kilogram.