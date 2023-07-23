Nothing Phone (2) is now available at Vijay Sales, Check offers here

Nothing Phone (2) which launched recently in India is now available on Vijay Sales. For those who are unknown, Vijay Sales is a well-known electronic retainer which has multiple stores across the country. The Nothing Phone (2) can be bought physically at stores of Vijay Sales with attractive special offers. If you are someone who opts to buys a smartphone offline, this offer can quite good for you.

Vijay Sales Offer

Users can get Rs 3000 discount on Nothing Phone (2) if they use HDFC Bank credit and Debit cards. Additionally, the users can pay Rs 1499 and get a 45W power adapter. They can also opt to pay Rs 4250 and get an Ear (Stick).

The smartphone is offered in two combinations 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 49,999 or 12GB RAM + 512GB for Rs 54,999.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications

The phone (2) offers a signature transparent back with an LED lights interface. The device gets notable changes in the Glyph interface.

The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the device offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1080 x 2412 resolution, and 1600 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that offers boost performance and to provide balanced thermals. The phone packs LPDDR5 RAM and USF 3.1 storage.

On the software front, the device runs Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13.

The device gets a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor with OIS. The other camera is a 50MP ultrawide cam with a Samsung JN1 sensor.

For selfies, the device gets a 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) camera.

The smartphone offers a 4,700mAh battery, that gets a 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.