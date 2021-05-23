Android smartphone manufacturer Motorola has rolled out Android 11 software update for Motorola One Action device.

The update is currently being rolled out in Brazil. However, the users of the smartphone across the world will receive the update very soon.

The Motorola One Action was launched in 2019 with Android 9 out of the box. Subsequently the device received an update of Android 10 and is currently receiving Android 11 update.

Speaking about the specifications of the device, the Motorola One Action is equipped with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 6.3 inch Full HD+ display.

The device packs a 3500 mAh battery and is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 Processor. On the optics, the smartphone is equipped with triple camera setup (12 MP main sensor + 5 MP depth sensor + 16 MP video camera sensor) along with a front camera (12 MP).

Other connectivity features of the device include Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth version 5.0.

The Motorola One Action costs Rs 10,999 and is available on Flipkart, Amazon.in as well as Motorola’s official website.