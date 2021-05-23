Samsung Galaxy F42 5G gets certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; Could be lunched soon

By WCE 6
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
Picture Credit: Twitter @ MENAFN Business

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be launched soon. The smartphone has reportedly been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which hinted towards its imminent launch. The company recently introduced the Galaxy F52 5G smartphone.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows a smartphone sporting a model number SM-E426B/DS. The phone is listing with 2.4GHz support and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, apart from this the Wi-Fi Alliance listing doesn’t reveal any other of its specifications details.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is rumored to be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M42 5G which was unveiled last month.

That said, if rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy F42 5G will have similar specifications as the Galaxy M42 5G.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Spotted On Geekbench: Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped

If its believed, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC. It could feature 6.6″ HD+ Super AMOLED display and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

For photos and videos, the upcoming phone will sport a 20-megapixel selfie shooter inside the notch and it will sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor along with 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 5MP depth camera.

You might also like
Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset

Technology

Music Streaming Giant Spotify To Add Offline Music Downloads On Apple Watch

Technology

WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp could soon allow users to transfer chat history to…

Technology

Oppo Reno 5A With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras, IP68 Certification Launched: Check Specs…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.