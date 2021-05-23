Samsung Galaxy F42 5G gets certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; Could be lunched soon

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be launched soon. The smartphone has reportedly been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which hinted towards its imminent launch. The company recently introduced the Galaxy F52 5G smartphone.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows a smartphone sporting a model number SM-E426B/DS. The phone is listing with 2.4GHz support and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, apart from this the Wi-Fi Alliance listing doesn’t reveal any other of its specifications details.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is rumored to be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M42 5G which was unveiled last month.

That said, if rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy F42 5G will have similar specifications as the Galaxy M42 5G.

If its believed, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC. It could feature 6.6″ HD+ Super AMOLED display and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

For photos and videos, the upcoming phone will sport a 20-megapixel selfie shooter inside the notch and it will sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor along with 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 5MP depth camera.