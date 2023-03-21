iQOO Z7 5G sale starts in India: Check price, specifications

iQOO Z7 5G, which was recently launched in mid-range segment in India, will go on sale via Amazon in the country today. The iQOO Z7 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 44W fast charging, a AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP main camera with support for OIS.

Check the iQOO Z7 5G price in India, sale, and specification details below:

iQOO Z7 5G price in India, offers

The iQOO Z7 5G’s price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The device is also offered in another 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options that is priced at Rs 19,999. The company is offering a flat Rs 1,500 discount to HDFC or SBI debit and credit card users on purchase of the device.

With this, and the net-effective price of the iQOO Z7 5G’s base variant trims cuts down to Rs 17,499. The device will go on sale will at Amazon and on iQOO website starting from 1 PM today. It will be available for purchase in two colour variants to choose from – Pacific Night and Norway Blue.

iQOO Z7 5G specifications

The iQOO Z7 5G comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by iQOO Z7 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, which is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone sports a dual camera set up including a 64MP main camera with OIS support and a 2MP secondary camera. The device carries a 16MP selfie camera, housed inside a waterdrop notch at the front of the display. The iQOO Z7 5G runs the latest Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 skin out of the box.

Speaking of the battery of the device, the iQOO Z7 5G pcaks a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C charging port.