iQOO 12 series to make debut early November, Check Specs here

The iQOO 12 series is expected to be launched this November in the home market (i.e. China). The device will be launched in the other markets after that. Similarly the Vivo X100 series will be launching after the launch of iQOO 12 series. The iQOO 12 series is expected to launch on Double Eleven sales event which falls on November 11.

Reports have revealed that the iQOO 12 will be launched in India in November itself. However any information about the launch of iQOO 12 Pro in India is unknown.

Specs about iQOO 12

It is expected that the iQOO 12 will offer a 2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, flat edges etc. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 Pro variant will offer a Samsung E7 AMOLED display that will offer refresh rate of 144Hz.

In terms of processor, the iQOO 12 series is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In terms of Operating System the device will be offered with Origin OS 4.0 custom skin that is based on the Android 14 OS. When it comes to camera specs, the iQOO 12 offers 64MP OmniVision 64B telephoto sensor that offers 3x zoom, 50MP OmniVision sensor and 50MP Samsung ultra-wide-angle sensor.

When it comes to fast charging, the iQOO 12 smartphone is tipped to offer 100W fast charging support while the Pro variant gets 200W charging support. It is expected that the Vivo V3 imaging chipset will be offered on the device for better photography.

Vivo X100 series

The Vivo X100 is expected to offer an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The front camera will be present in the punch-hole display. The Vivo X100 as well as X100 Pro will be offered with Dimensity 9300 SoC while Pro+ will be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. All the devices will run Android 14 OS out of the box.