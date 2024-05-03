Odisha: Congress MLA candidate Sofia Firdous files nomination

Cuttack: Congress MLA candidate Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly Seat has filed nomination on Friday. Earlier on April 25 it was finalized that Mohammed Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous shall contest from the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly Seat.

According to available information, the Cuttack City District Congress President Suresh Mahapatra informed about Mohammad Mokim’s daughter Sophia’s candidacy.

The party will make an official announcement in this regard at the earliest. It is worth mentioning here that Mohammad Moquim has done a lot of work in Barabati Cuttack in the last five years.

The party hopes that the Congress will win the seat. sources say, Sophia is a young female entrepreneur. She has achieved great success in the field of business at a very young age. Sofia is currently the Managing Director of a leading construction company. If Sofia Firdous is a candidate, then there is no restriction on Mohammed Moquim on campaigning for her.

In the much talked about ORHDC loan fraud case Barabati Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim has been given bail by the Supreme Court on April 23.

But it is worth mentioning here that, Mohammad Moquim cannot contest the election this time said reports. The Supreme Court put a stop on the arrest but not on the prosecution. Moquim had been sentenced by the Bhubaneswar special vigilance court in the OHDC case.

However on hearing the matter, the Supreme Court issued a stay on the sentence, but the stay was not continued on the conviction. So Mohammed Moquim cannot submit nomination papers or fight the elections.