Apple to roll out iOS 17.1 update on October 24, Know what to expect

France’s National Frequency Agency has revealed the release date for the upcoming iOS 17.1 update. This update comes after concerns raised by French regulators regarding excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions from iPhone 12. The upcoming iOS 17.1 update will be rolled out for users on October 24.

France had temporarily stopped selling the device due to its emission of electromagnetic waves beyond permissible limits.

An update from the ANFR (Agence Nationale Des Fréquences) said that Apple has developed a software update with ANFR’s approval. This update will effectively ensure that the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) of the iPhone 12 complies with the regulatory limit of 4W/kg. Apple initially released this update to a group of ‘beta testers.’

However, the company has committed to making this software update available to all French iPhone 12 users by October 24 at the latest.

The French regulator has made it clear that the ban on iPhone 12 sales in France shall remain in effect until the software update has been successfully deployed to the general public.

As for the new features coming with iOS 17.1 update, reports from MacRumors suggest several improvements. These include improvements to the Music App, Air Drop, and the introduction of new Standby features. In the Music app, users will now be able to mark their favourite songs, albums, playlists, or artists with a star icon. This selection will then be saved to the library.

Further, AirDrop is set to receive an ‘Out of Range’ option, allowing users to send and receive files even when their devices are not in close proximity. The update ensures that as the distance between devices increases, file transfers can still occur using Wi-Fi or cellular data.

For iPhone users in the UK, a notable feature is being introduced. This will enable them to add debit and credit cards from selected banks to the Wallet App. With this, users will be able to easily track their card transactions and balances.