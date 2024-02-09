iPhone SE 4 might sport a Dynamic Island and have same dimensions as iPhone XR

Apple is likely to introduce the latest iPhone SE across global market in 2024 and the same has been confirmed by multiple reports since early 2023. Last December, another report had suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would be using the same battery as the iPhone 14. The latest rumor has suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will be offering a Dynamic Island at the front while the overall dimensions of the device will be same as iPhone XR.

According to tipster Majin Bu on X, the new iPhone SE would be having a very similar design as the current iPhone 16 which is still under development. The device will be having a single camera at the rear just like other SE devices. The single rear camera will be housed along with the LED flash and microphone on a pill shaped bump, teased the renders. The dynamic island on the iPhone SE 4 has also been confirmed. The dynamic island is offered as a standard across iPhone 15 models and it was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022.

Speaking of the overall dimensions of the iPhone SE 4, we will find it quite similar to that of the iPhone XR. There is some amount of bezel across the front display and it does not seem to be odd in any way.

The iPhone SE models have been launched in every two years and the last iPhone SE was launched in March 2022. The indication has been clear and this roughly means that the iphone SE 4 launch is near. However, as Apple has not hinted anything about the launch of the SE 4 through its official sources. So, it is safe to think that the company is still taking its sweet time to finalize the specs and launch date of the iPhone SE 4.