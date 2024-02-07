iPhone 16 design might be something which was seen on 7-year-old iPhone model

The iPhone 16 design (vanilla variant) will be something that has already been seen on the older iPhone model, revealed latest reports. Before, you start assuming about the design of the iPhone 16, we are clarifying that it is the back design of the iPhone 16 that we are talking about. The design will be somewhat similar to that of the iPhone X or the iPhone 11, revealed renders shared by tipster Majin Bu on X.

According to the Majin, the final design of the iPhone 16 will be quite similar to the renders and if that happens, we will get something we have already in the iPhone 11/ X design. The Pro models of the iPhone 16 series will be having mostly similar design as the current series of Pro devices.

Speaking about the design of the iPhone X/ 11 design we will get two circular cameras vertically arranged. The cameras will be on a pill shaped camera bump and the LED flash will be on the right side. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 16 will get support for capturing Spatial videos. The feature is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro models. This would justify the camera arrangement (as it would enable support for Spatial Videos.)

Another important feature that could be present on the iPhone 16 is the Action button, that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The prototypes for the upcoming iPhone 16 feature smaller Action button. There is also pressure-sensitive Capture button that sits with the frame of the device. We can expect the Dynamic Island at the front on the iPhone 16 as well. However, we do not have any word on the colours of the iPhone 16.

The price of the iPhone 16 is expected to receive a bump due to the added features on it.