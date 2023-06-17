iPhone 15 Series launch date tipped: Expected new features, all other details

The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch globally in the next two months with a new design and features. The latest iPhone series is rumoured to receive some significant upgrades in comparison to the current iPhone 14 series phones. The first notable change in the iPhone 15 Series will be the USB-C charging post rather than the Lightning connection.

We have garnered many details about the upcoming iPhone series thanks to many leaks and rumours. Now, a new leak report has tipped about the possible launch date of the iPhone 15 series.

According to reports, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will support USB-C charging rather than the Lightning connection. The iPhone 15 series launch date has been tipped in a fresh report.

iPhone 15 Series Launch Date

As per traditions, Apple has always announced the next-generation flagship, as well as additional goods in the month of September, except for one event, which was hosted in October due the pandemic. So keeping in mind the usual launch date of the next-gen iPhone, the iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled on September 15, 2023.

Apple also reveals the launch date 10 days before the event. While, the pre-orders will start before a week of the event, and sales a week after the event. This implies that the iPhone 15 series will be released to the general public on September 22 or 23, 2023.

iPhone 15 Series new features (Expected)

According to leak reports, the iPhone 15 series would contain a significant camera upgrade, and design upgrade. The iPhone 15 models is rumoured to sport a 48MP primary shooter. The top-end iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by an A17 chipset, while the regular models will have an A16 Bionic chipset.

Furthermore, Dynamic Island will be standard on iPhone 15 models. The tech giant might be able to adapt to the morphing camera cutout/display function, substantially expanding its capabilities. Apple may replace the Lightning charging port with a USB-C port.

