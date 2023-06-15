iPhone 14, iPhone 13 available for purchase with huge Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart sale

The iPhone 14, iPhone 13 is getting massive discounts on Flipkart. The e-retailer is currently hosting a summer sale, in which it is offering various products on discounted price. The iPhone 14 128GB storage option is available for purchase at a price of 67,999 with around Rs 12,000 discount. The device has a launch price of Rs 79,900. However, the offer is available for select colour variants. Other colour variants are available for Rs 69,999.

Apart from this, you can also get cashback, exchange, and EMI offers on Flipkart. The HDFC Bank credit card holders can get an additional 10 per cent off on the purchase of the device.

The iPhone 14 comes in multiple storage options and shades. The other storage variants are also listed with price cuts. Select colour options of the iPhone 14 256GB are listed with a discounted cost of Rs 77,999, down from the MRP of Rs 89,990. While, other colour variants are available for purchase at a cost of Rs 78,999.

The 512GB storage option is available for Rs 97,999 instead of Rs 1,09,900. The higher storage variants are available with similar bank offers. The iPhone 14 red, black, white, yellow, blue, and purple colour options.

The iPhone 14 does not come with a charger in the box, and the proprietary 20W Apple charger costs Rs 1,579 on Flipkart. Users can also check out third-party options with a Type-C port.

If you don’t have the budget for the iPhone 14 then you can go for the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have similar design.

The iPhone 13 128GB is currently selling at a cost of Rs 58,499 against it’s original cost of Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. The higher 256GB storage option is retailing for Rs 68,499. Its colour options are similar to the iPhone 14, but instead of a yellow option, users can choose a green model.