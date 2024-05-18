Kiara Advani Looks Stunning in White Ahead of Cannes Debut on Red Carpet

Kiara, known for films like “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Kabir Singh,” and “Shershah,” is all set to mark her debut at the Cannes Film Festival!

Kiara Advani in Cannes shared a sneak peek of her “Rendezvous at the Riviera” pictures on Instagram, ahead of the event. Clad in a white ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung, Advani exudes elegance. The attire is paired up with a long pearl earrings and a sleek hair tie-up.

More than a glamorous walk down the Cannes red carpet, Advani will be representing India at the Women in Cinema Gala dinner by Vanity Fair, held during the Red Sea Film Foundation festival. This is to celebrate the womanly power of women across the global entertainment industry.

On the work front, Kiara is busy with her upcoming projects. She is prepping up for the release of her Telegu project “Game Changer” alongside actor Ram Charan directed by S Shankar. The film is a political thriller that will be released in theatres this year.

Additionally, she would also be seen in Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar paired opposite Ranveer Singh. Though her role is not revealed yet, speculations suggest that she might play the role of Roma that was earlier done by Priyanka Chopra. The film is expected to be released in 2025. Rumors also suggest that she might be a part of War 2 by Aryan Mukherji as well.

Aishwarya Rai and Urvashi Rautela have already glammed up the red carpet at the Cannes festival, and now Kiara would be joining the carpet Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also anticipated to join the event later on.