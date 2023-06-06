Infinix to launch a new phone with a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant

The craze of ChatGPT is rising day by day, which has led to ChatGPT being integrated into various tools to improve the user experience. According to new leak report, ChatGPT might be integrated into Infinix’s Note 30 series. The AI chatbot will apparently be integrated into Infinix’s voice assistant Folax.

Infinix is all set to bring the Note 30 series to India this month on June 14. The company has teased some of the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. Ahead of it’s launch, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Infinix Note 30 will be launched in India with the much-talked feature – ChatGPT-powered voice assistant.

Infinix Note 30 with ChatGPT-powered voice assistant

On the microblogging site Twitter, the tipster revealed that Infinix would be the first smartphone brand to integrate the much-anticipated ChatGPT into their phones, starting with the Infinix Note 30 series. It won’t be a stand-alone application but will likely be integrated into the operating system.

A screen recording published by the tipster demonstrated Infinix’s ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. The voice assistant, which has a unique avatar, can be started by pushing and holding the microphone button. A user consulted Folax to present suggestions for her daughter in the demo video. As with the Bing search driven by ChatGPT, Folax answered with a generative response.

Infinix Note 30 specifications (expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6.78-inch IPS LTPS FHD+ screen with a high 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a 108MP triple camera setup at the back panel and run on XOS 13-based Android 13. The device will be powered by 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging support.

The company has also revealed that the upcoming phone would come with JBL-powered stereo surround sound. In addition, the smartphone will come with a new film mode for creating videos with a cinematic flair and a super night mode for taking pictures in dim lighting.

