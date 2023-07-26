Infinix GT 10 Pro set to launch in India on August 3; Price, Key Specifications teased

Infinix has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming GT 10 Pro smartphone for August 3, 2023. The smartphone has also teased the price of the Infinix GT 10 Pro ahead of it’s official launch in the country. The device will be coming with a rear panel, that looks similar to the Glyph Interface design with LED light strips of the Nothing Phone 2.

The GT 10 Pro will be launched under the GT 10 series, which is also expected to have an Infinix GT 10 Pro+ smartphone as well.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price

Infinix has revealed that Infinix GT 10 Pro will be priced under Rs 20,000 in the country. The device has also been confirmed to be equipped with an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple rear camera unit headed by a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by two 8-megapixel sensors. The device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Infinix smartphone will feature a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display which will house a selfie shooter. Interestingly, the company has promised that the customizable box of the phone could also work as a speaker. However, they did not specify how that will work.

Infinix has also revealed that the first 5,000 early-bird customers will have a chance to get a special pro gaming kit upon pre-book of the device. Furthermore, the customers can get additional benefits with transaction with Axis Bank card during the purchase and/or pre-booking of the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

The device sports a Nothing Phone 2 like rear panel. The upcoming model is seen with an “interactive backlight interface” where small strips of LED lights are seen placed alongside the rear camera units on a rectangular module. The lights will turn on when a game is launched on the handset, for different notifications, as well as to signify the charging status of the phone.

As for the other specifications we know far, the device is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor and boot XOS 13 based on Android 13. The display is likely to offer a full-HD+ resolution.