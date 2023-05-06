Google software engineer commits suicide, Jumps to death from office building in US

A senior software engineer working in Google headquarters in Chelsea, committed suicide by jumping to death from the 14th floor of the office building on Thursday. The man’s identity has not been revealed by the authorities yet. But, the software engineer is said to be of 31-year-old.

According to sources, the police received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious person lying on the ground near a building on West 15th Street, opposite the 15-story Art Deco building. On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and found the man lying on the ground unconscious. He was declared dead by the doctors after being taken to the Bellevue Hospital.

The police suspected that the man had jumped from the 14th-floor open-air terrace after investigators found handprints on the ledge of the terrace. However, they have not found any suicide note or video of the incident. So, the matter is under investigation. The police is yet to inform his family about the incident. So, they have not made any announcement about the identity of the deceased man.

This is the second incident of a Google employee committing suicide in the matter of months. A few months earlier, another Google employee, Jacob Pratt, was found dead in an apparent suicide. The 33-year-old software engineer was working at the Manhattan headquarters. He was found hanging in an apartment on West 26th Street and 6th Avenue in Chelsea on February 16th.

Google has not issued any statement regarding the incident as of now. However, the incident has once again brought to light the issue of mental health in the tech industry and the need to address it.