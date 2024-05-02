Kandhamal Lok Sabha election: VK Pandian seeks votes for Achyuta Samanta and party candidates

Phulbani: Senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) VK Pandian while campaigning for party candidates in Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency today sought votes for party’s MP candidate Achyuta Samanta, Baliguda MLA candidate Chakramani Kanhar, G. Udayagiri MLA candidate Saluga Pradhan and Daspalla MLA candidate Ramesh Chandra Behera.

While attending a huge public meeting Pandian urged everyone to vote for Double Conch (one for Lok Sabaha and another for Assembly seat).

Praising MP candidate Achyuta Samanta, Pandian said that he (Achyuta Samanta) has achieved a lot in life. He has entered politics only to serve people like you. Inspired by the ideals of Naveen Patnaik, he is serving the people.

The BJD leader said that seeing the huge gatherings everywhere, the opposition party is losing confidence. Having lost the panchayat elections in all the districts in less than a year, their morale is completely broken now. He claimed that the opposition had nothing to say, so they started lying, spreading propaganda only to boost the morale of the party workers.

Continuing his attack on BJP, Pandian said that they are saying that they will get 120 seats in the Legislative Assembly and 16 in the Lok Sabha. But there is no candidate for BJP and they are waiting for BJD to declare candidate.

Analyzing double engine theory of the saffron party, the BJD leader said that no double engine, no single engine has no value in Odisha. We have only one engine in Odisha and that is ‘Naveen Engine.’ ‘Naveen Engine’ is very powerful, will never fail. Double Engine gives only 300 rupees pension, ‘Naveen Engine’ gives 1000 rupees pension.

Reminding the false promises of BJP, Pandian said that they had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year. Now where did the job go? They promised to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and gas but instead of reducing, they increased.

Opining that youth are the future of Odisha, Pandian said that the next 10 years will be the year of youths. Youths will be empowered, Odisha will be number one.

“The Chief Minister respects all religions which is why there is peace in Odisha. Citing the example of neighboring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, he said that Double Engines were running there but what have they done for the tribals? In fact, they have done nothing,” he alleged adding that in Odisha, the Chief Minister has made a special development council for tribals. They are preserving language, literature, culture, places of worship. Besides, 19 crores have been spent on Kandhamal SDC in the last one year. The government has planned to buy the forest products collected by the tribals. All of you will get a fair price and no one can cheat you.

Speaking on the occasion, Samanta said that under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, the golden age has come for the mothers and sisters of Odisha today and they are living with dignity.

Appreciating Pandian’s hard work, Samanta said that Karthik Pandian is the driver of Naveen’s development chariot. He is fulfilling the dream of Chief Minister. He also said that the Odias all over the world are proud and glorified today due to the transformation work that is going on in the state today.