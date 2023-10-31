Google search can now help you to solve complex Math, Science problems

Google has rolled out new tools for Search and Lens to assist them in solving complex math and science problems. The new tools will reportedly provide step-by-step explanations, solutions, and interactive 3D models to help users learn STEM subjects, which are science, technology, engineering, and math.

With the help of the new AI-powered features, users just need to type the equation into the Search bar or take a picture of the equation using Lens to see a step-by-step solution. Now, you have your answer and does not need to mule over it for hours.So, simple, right!

Math Problem Solving on Google Search

To solve a complex match problem, you can just now take a snapshot of handwritten equations using the Lens app on smartphones. Then you will receive a step-by-step work to reach the solution from Google. Google Search has now got a ‘ Math Solver’ tool that has the ability to break down complex calculus and trigonometry problems. This will help students understand the fundamentals behind solving equations with step-step guide.

Assisting With Science Word Problems

Google has also introduced a new physics word problem feature for the search that will help users in helping them create formulas correctly as per the variable given. The feature allows you to input a question, and then it draws boxes around known variables and circles the unknowns. It then suggests relevant formulas and how to apply them correctly.

The new tool is currently capable of solving foundational high school physics topics like forces, energy, and motion. Google plans to expand it to more advanced university-level concepts.

Google Interactive 3D Concept Diagrams

New interactive 3D concept diagrams cover STEM topics, including cell biology, anatomy, robotics, space physics, geology, and more. Google let’s users to zoom, rotate, and click on labeled parts of each model to get definitions and detailed explanations. The 3D concept diagrams will help to enhance visual learning of science concepts.

“Developing a deep visual understanding of STEM-related topics is a key part of mastering the subject,” Google stated.

Google expressed hope that the math, science, and visual capabilities will enable users to satisfy their curiosity and gain new knowledge.