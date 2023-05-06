Google introduces Blue tick mark for Gmail; How to get it

Google has introduced a blue tick verification just like Twitter and Instagram as its latest security initiative for Gmail. The search engine giant now lets Gmail users apply for a coveted blue checkmark by verifying their authenticity using BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification).

The company first introduced Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail in 2021. The feature equires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails.

With this feature, a Blue checkmark will appear next to a sender’s name to verify their identity and minimize scams. This feature will help Gmail users identify the legitimate senders and impersonators. By displaying a blue checkmark next to verified brand logos in Gmail, users can quickly identify which businesses are the real deal.

How to get the Blue Tick Brigade

To get your Gmail account sporting a shiny blue checkmark, check the steps for the Verification Process below:

Set up your account in BIMI using domain information.

Upload your brand logo in SVG format.

Register the logo as a trademark.

Request a VMC (Verified Mark Certificate) to add the blue checkmark next to your brand logo in Gmail.

Who Gets the Blue Tick Treatment?

The new blue tick feature has been rolled out and is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. The users with personal Google accounts can also apply for the Blue tick. It has been rolled out as part of Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. Major enterprises will have access to this feature within three days. The feature is currently being offered for free. Companies that have adopted BIMI will automatically receive the checkmark.

The Blue Tick Ensures Credibility and Trust

A blue tick on their Gmail profile of businesses will provide a sense of security to users as they will be reassured that they are dealing with an authentic sender. This groundbreaking initiative by Google is a massive step forward in making online communication more secure, promoting trust among users, and keeping fraudulent activities at bay. It will help users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk removed all legacy Blue badges on Twitter, and now charges Rs 900 a month (Rs 9,400 a year) from individual users for Blue ticks and $1,000 from organisations for Gold ticks. Meta is also testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on mobile.

