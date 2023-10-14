Get Google Pixel 7a under Rs 5000 on Flipkart during Big Billion Days Sale

Google Pixel 7a which has been launched few months and it gets some great offers during the ongoing Flipkart Sale. It is the successor to the Pixel 6a and gets decent upgrades.

Google Pixel 7a (8GB +128 GB) variant has a base price of Rs 35,999. The device gets Rs 8000 off on its base price (i.e.Rs 43,999). If the buyers are willing to trade in their old devices, they get an exchange discount of up to Rs 35,000. Various discounts are also offered by multiple banks in India. Credit card (Axis/ICICI/ Kotak) transactions offer up to Rs 1500 off on the device.

If a buyer claims all the above-mentioned deals, he/ she can get a discount of more than Rs 30,000. This means that the smartphone can be purchased under Rs 5,000..

The Google Pixel 7a is the most budget-friendly device in the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7a device sports a design similar to Pixel 7. It features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400×1080 resolution. The device offers a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz based on the screen content. The base refresh rate is 60 Hz. It is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset, that is offered on the 7 as well as the 7 Pro.

Google offers a 4,385 mAh battery in the Pixel 7a. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary lens and a 13 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 13 MP selfie camera housed in a hole punch cutout on the front. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google has already launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at a starting price of Rs 75,999. Both smartphones are claimed to be the company’s most beautiful phones yet. Both devices feature latest Tensor G3 chipset along with new ultrawide cameras.