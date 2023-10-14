Jio Bharat B1 phone by Reliance Jio launched in India Rs 1299, Check Specs here

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Bharat B1 4G enabled phone in India at just Rs 1299. The Jio Bharat B1 can be considered as an upgrade to the Jio Bharat that launched in June 2023. The smartphone is available on Amazon e-commerce platform as well as on Jio website.

What’s more on the Jio Bharat B1

The Jio Bharat B1 gets a bigger screen and battery size as compared to the Jio Bharat and that too at just Rs 300 more. There are pre-installed apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn and more on the device. In terms of network, the Jio Bharat B1 4G is locked to the Jio network. This means that the device will run only on 4G network offered by Jio.

The Bharat B1 phone offers 2.4-inch QVGA display with dimensions of 125mm x 52mm x 17mm. There is 0.05GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable memory via microSD card. There is 2000mAh battery on the device and the standby battery lige is up to 343 hours. There is 3.5mm headphone jack on the device while the weight is 110grams.

The device supports 23 languages that include multilple regional languages of India.

When it comes to payment, the JioPay app allows users to make UPI payments. Some connectivity options on the device include nano SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB connectivity and much more. The smartphone is offered in a single black colour and this might be a disappointment for some.