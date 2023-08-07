Get Google Pixel 7 under Rs 30,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Days

Flipkart Big Saving Days are live and there are some premium smartphones on the platform that get attractive discount. You will be happy to know that Google Pixel 7 smartphone is among the smartphones that get great discount during the offer period. If you can combine the offers properly, you can get the Pixel 7 under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart.

Details about the deal

The Google Pixel 7 is currently available at a price of Rs 47,999. Users get Rs 2000 off on using selected bank credit and debit card transactions. This means that the price falls to Rs 45,999, if you use the bank deal.

A special discount of up to Rs 47,000 is available on the smartphone if users exchange their old device during the deal. This means that the final price of the smartphone can easily go below Rs 30,000. Users should keep it in mind that the exchange value changes from device to device.

We tried to exchange our Motorola G82 5G for the Google Pixel 7 on Flipkart and got an exchange value of Rs 10,650. If we combined all the offers on platform we got a final offer price of Rs 33,581. This means that if you have an old premium smartphone for exchange, the price drops further (below Rs 30,000).

The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3 inch Full HD+ 90Hz display, a next-generation Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. In terms of storage, the device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera of the smartphone is quite good. The rear camera is a dual camera setup (50MP + 12MP) while the front camera is 10.8MP. The battery is 4270 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google. The dimensions of the device are 73.2mm x 155.6mm x 8.7mm (l x b x w) while the weight is 197g