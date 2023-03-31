Dell Inspiron 14 series laptops launched in India, gets Intel 13 Gen processor

Dell has launched latest Inspiron 14 series laptops in India. The latest laptops offer Intel 13th generation/ AMD 7000 series processor. The new laptops include Inspiron 14 laptop as well as 14 2-in-1 variant. The laptops include Dolby Atmo spatial audio, 16:10 aspect ratio screen and much more.

Specifications

The Dell Inspiron 14 laptops get FHD dispalys with 16:10 aspect ratio. The Inspiron 14 (non 360 degree foldable) get 13th gen Intel Core processors. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop gets a 360-degree hinge and can be used in different modes. The different modes include tablet, laptop, tent and stand. The device supports optional active pen. In terms of RAM users get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the laptop is NVMe SSD storage.

Both the laptops get 54Wh battery and 65W charging support. Connectivity options on the laptops include Intel Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD card reader, headphone jack, fingerprint sensor and much more. The laptops are bundled with Windows 11 Home Operating System.

Price

The laptops will be available at Dell Stores as well as retail outlets from 7th April. Speaking about Intel 13th Gen processors, the Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 64,990 while Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop starts at Rs 79,990. On the other hand, the AMD processor model of Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop starts at Rs 82,190.