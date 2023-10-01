CMF Watch Pro: Budget smartwatch with standard features, great battery life

New Delhi: As India set to become the largest wearable market globally, London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has launched a sub-brand called CMF (Colour, Material, and Finish) to woo users in the country.

It just unveiled a budget-friendly smartwatch — “CMF Watch Pro” in Dark Grey colour. Inside the box, you get a dial, wrist straps, a charging cable and a user manual.

Let us find out about the smartwatch in detail.

Starting with design and display, the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro features a square design with a single function button on the right side. The button can be used to wake up the watch, go back, open the menu, and pause workouts. There is also a speaker below the button.

A microphone is located on the other side. The case of the watch is made of aluminium alloy with an anodised finish. On the back, there is a heart rate and SpO2 sensors which have glowing green and red LED lights when you use them to measure heart rate and blood oxygen.

The smartwatch has a 1.96-inch 58Hz AMOLED display with 410 x 502 resolution and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It also has an always-on display feature that can be customised manually.

While using, we found the screen brightness to be adequate; there will be no issues seeing the time or looking at the workout numbers in direct sunlight. Touch response is ideal and the watch UI is also smooth, which enhances the beauty of the AMOLED display.

Moving on to the performance and health features, the Watch Pro comes with built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems, IP68 rating, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, step counting, and 110 sports modes.

We tested out all the health features of the Watch Pro and found that the brand has put in a lot of effort to ensure accuracy.

The sleep tracking feature works well. Heart rate and SpO2 readings are good when compared to a pulse oximeter, in both resting and active states. Stress data is also available, but you need to enable this manually.

The Watch Pro provides nearly accurate data and is comparable to other budget-friendly smartwatches.

In terms of performance, the Watch Pro is reliable without any lags or jitters. It uses the CMF Watch app on Android and iPhone. The health tab displays all crucial information.

You also have the option to include up to 20 contacts for swift dialling, although there’s no search function, which necessitates manual scrolling through your contact list.

The watch has a built-in calling feature with a microphone and speaker, so you can make and receive calls. It also has a call log and dial pad, so you can easily manage your calls.

Indoors, the calling experience is good, and the microphone picks up the voice well. The speaker output is adequate for indoor use but only decent outdoors.

The Watch Pro has a 340mAh battery, and the company promises up to 13 days of battery life with typical use, and up to 11 days with heavy use. However, as per our experience, the battery lasts for about nine to 10 days on a single charge with typical use, which is still pretty good.

Available in metallic grey and dark grey, the Watch Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively, and is now available to buy from online and offline stores.

Conclusion: The CMF Watch Pro is an affordable smartwatch with an AMOLED display, quality voice calling, great battery life and GPS support for outdoor activities.