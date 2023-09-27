CMF by Nothing launches three new products-Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and 65W GaN charger

Nothing, sub-brand, CMF has launched it’s first three products-CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro, and CMF Power 65W GaN charger. The goal of this sub-brand is to provide more accessible products at lower prices compared to the more premium offerings of the main brand while maintaining the company’s focus on design.

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro

The CMF Buds Pro comes with active noise cancellation feature and said to have the largest battery of any Nothing audio product. The company has claimed that they can last up to 6.5 hours of use with ANC and 11 hours without ANC. The buds have a claimed 45dB reduction across a wide 5000Hz range. The audio drivers are made out of LCP+PU and feature real-time bass adjustment.

Price, Availability

The CMF Buds Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 3499 and it will be available in three colors: Dark Gray, Light Gray, and Orange.

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro

The Watch Pro wearable comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410×502 resolution and 600+ nits of peak brightness. The display also supports 58Hz of refresh rate and offers a smoother experience. It features integrated GPS navigation for the ease of customers who can use this feature for location tracking during running, cycling, walking, and hiking. Apart from this, the watch also packs an array of workouts and sports features.

The watch also helps users keep track of their health with a real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitors, as well as sleep and stress trackers. It also allows users to make and receive your calls from your wrist with integrated microphone and speaker as well as a dial pad and contact list with AI assisted call quality improvements.

Price, Availability

The CMF Watch Pro will be available in two finishes: Dark Gray, which features a matte aluminum finish and comes in two strap colors, Dark Gray and Ash Gray, and a polished shiny aluminum Metallic Gray finish, which comes with a striking Orange strap. The Watch Pro with the Dark Gray finish is priced at Rs 4499 and the Metallic Gray costs Rs 4999.

CMF Power 65W GaN charger

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger, which features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port for simultaneous charging. It supports up to 65W output, which can be delivered in a combination of 45W and 20W, The two USB-C ports, 45W and 18W over USB-C1 and USB-A ports, and 15W total over USB-C2 and USB-A ports. The charger supports most of the major charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It is also compliant with Apple MFI-certified cables.

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger carries a price tag of Rs 2999 and will be available in Dark Gray with the Orange color being India-only.