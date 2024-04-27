UP students pass exam after writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on answer sheets, know what happens next

Jaunpur: Some students at the Uttar Pradesh University passed with some flying colors by allegedly writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and names of cricketers in the answer sheet. Then the two professors have been suspended.

The incident took place at a state-run university in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur.

The incident came to light when two student leaders of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University filed an RTI and seeking re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the pharmacy students by providing their roll numbers.

They also alleged that the professors in question had taken bribes from the students in order to pass them. They also filed a complaint at the Governor’s office and attached an affidavit along with it.

Upon receiving the student’s complaint letter and affidavit, The Governor’s office took immediate action and ordered an investigation into the matter on December 21, 2023. In response, the university administration convened an enquiry committee. External evaluation of the answer sheets was conducted, revealing discrepancies where students were awarded 52 and 34 by the internal professors which came down to 0 and 4 marks by the external faculties.

Later, the Vice-chancellor Vandana Singh had ordered the dismissal of the two professors Vinay Varma and Ashish Gupta.