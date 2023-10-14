Check Limited Period offers on JioBook 11 on Amazon

The JioBook had been launched by Reliance in August in order to cater to need of students as well as those who are looking for an entry level laptop. The device was available in India for Rs 16,499 and that included a limited-period offer. However, currently, the device is offered at a much lower price on Amazon.

As a part of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, the JioBook is offered at Rs 14,499 against its previous price of Rs 16,499. The device is also available on JioMart at the same price. Buyers also get No Cost EMI, bank offers, other promotions as a part of the deal.

The JioBook weighs 990 grams and it runs JioOS. When it comes to RAM, the device gets 4GB RAM, 64GB storage with provision for memory expansion. Users can extend the storage memory by up to 256GB. The processor on the laptop is the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core 2.0 GHz ARM V8-A 64-bit processor. The battery backup on the JioBook 11 is up to 8 hours.

They buyers can opt for 100GB of cloud storage at no additional cost with DigiBoxx. Additionally, buyers also get yearly subscription for Quick Heal Antivirus protection.