ASUS launches new Zenbook Pro and Vivobook laptops in India, starting from Rs. 62,990

Asus has launched the updated series of its laptop range in India. The company now offers updated versions of VivoBook and ZenBook laptops and the prices now start at Rs. 62, 990. The new range of laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen series processors along with OLED panels and offer a value of money for the average buyers.

Check the details of latest series offered by Asus including VivoBook and Zenbook series laptops.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED:

The new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED features a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, colour accuracy, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution, touch screen, 550 nits brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, VESA-Certified Display, Dolby Vision, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop’s 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, up to 32GB of memory, and 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

It even offers a secondary 12.7-inch IPS touchscreen screenpad with 2880 x 864 resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space coverage, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop offers a 76WHr battery with 180W fast charging.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED:

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED offers a 16-inch 3.2K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 3200 x 2000 refresh rate. The laptop is equipped with the most recent 13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, up to an i9-13900H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM, up to 16GB DDR5, and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop’s 96WHr battery supports 150W AC quick charging. With Windows Hellow, there is a fingerprint sensor and a 1080p Full HD 3DNR webcam.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED:

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 provides a 15.6-inch display with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with 0.2 ms response time. The laptop stands out for the Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology which supports smart gestures up to four fingers. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage with dual M.2 slot. It even offers a 70WH battery.

ASUS Vivobook 14X/14X OLED and 16X:

The ASUS Vivobook 14X/14X OLED and 16X offer a 14-inch or 16-inch display respectively. Both come with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time (on the OLED variant) with 2.8K resolution at a 90Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 14X, and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution at a 120-Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 16X.

The laptops are equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and are powered by the most recent Intel 13th Gen processors. The Vivobook 14X is equipped with a 63 WH while the Vivobook 16X has a 50Wh battery.

TUF Gaming F15 and F17 series:

The TUF F15 is the latest models of the TUF series. It offers RTX 2050 GPU with up to 144Hz display, and Intel Core i5-11400H CPU. The battery offers a 48Wh and TUF’s military-grade durability.



New Zenbook Pro and Vivobook laptops launched in India:

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED: Rs. 199,990

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED: Rs. 1,24,990

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: Rs. ,122,990

Vivobook 14X: Rs. 72,990

Vivobook 14X OLED: Rs. 79,990

Vivobook 16X: Rs. 68,990

TUF Gaming F15: Rs. 62,990

TUF Gaming F17: Rs. 62,990