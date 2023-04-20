HP launches Pavilion Plus 14, Pavilion x360, HP 14/15 laptops in India

HP had launched four new laptop models for the Indian market. The new HP notebooks namely the HP 14, HP 15, HP Pavilion Plus 14, and the HP Pavilion X360 are thin and lightweight.

These new laptops from HP are equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Processor. The HP Pavilion X360 has a 360-degree adjustable hinge, a touch screen, multiple ports for multitasking, and a 14-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution.

Let us take a look at the pricing and specifications of these new laptops ahead:

HP 14 & 15 laptops

The newly launched HP 14 and 15 models are the entry-level models and feature a thin and light design with 14 inch and 15 inch Anti-glare display with a Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, respectively. Both these laptops ship with 8GB of RAM and has 512GB of SSD storage. Additionally, both of them have a Full HD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI Noise Removal and a manual camera shutter. The other features include optional fingerprint reader support, Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, and B&O speaker. Both these laptops run Windows 11 Home and they pack a 41Wh battery.

The two models has a metallic build quality and are powered by 3th Gen Intel Core processors. The HP 14 weighs just 1.4 kilograms, while the 15 weighs around 1.6 kilograms for portability. Though it is lightweight, the metallic body gives it a pretty solid feel. Both model offer a good typing experience.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is introduced for a starting price of Rs 81,999, while the HP Pavilion X360 is priced at Rs 57,999. These new laptops will be available for sale at leading commercial PC channel partners, HP stores, and other online and offline retailers.

HP Pavilion x360

The Pavilion x360 comes with a 360-degree adjustable hinge, which enables it to offer a 2 in 1 laptop form factor. The 2 in 1 basically implies that the Pavilion x360 can function as a regular laptop and even in a tablet mode. The laptop has a 14-inch display, and a manual camera shutter door for enhanced security and privacy. The laptop packs a Intel Core i5-1335U CPU. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and packs 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It also packs 43Wh battery, manual webcam shutter, fingerprint sensor, Bang and Olufsen speakers.

This model still weighs just 1.41 kilograms, which is quite light. The Pavilion x360 has a starting price tag of Rs 57,999.

HP Pavilion Plus 14

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is the most expensive model among the four laptops with a price tag of Rs 81,999. The Pavilion Plus 14 features a great metal build quality . It has a 14-inch OLED display that has 2880×1880 pixels of resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has built-in Amazon Alexa support.

It also has a x360 hinge and multitouch for improved mobile productivity and entertainment. Connectivity options include a USB-C port, USB-C power adapter support, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The laptop is equipped with 13th Gen Intel i5-1335U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop draws power from a 51Wh battery.

