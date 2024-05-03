See Pics: Yet again, actress Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her ‘Shiku’ necklace at event

It seems that actress Janhvi Kapoor is no longer shying away from being open about her love life in public. Rumors have often stated that the actress is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya. While either of them are yet to give an official nod on their relationship, glimpses of their romance have given us enough to speculate about.

Now at a recent event in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor was yet again seen flaunting her ‘Shiku’ necklace. Dressed in a hot chic outfit, Kapoor managed to garner attention from the internet, like always. The outfit was a black-white chequered one short one piece dress, with flared up sleeves. Laces and a corset design on the front aced her dress game, a level higher. However, the star element of her outfit was not her dress, but the neck piece she wore.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her outfit from the event. For the caption on the post, she put a cute pink bow emoticon. Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Khushi Kapoor, Shayana Kapoor, and Orry were among the people who dropped comments on her post. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor dropped an encouraging comment. Meanwhile, Orry and Shanaya were also seemingly in awe of her beauty. Netizens also took to the comments section of the post to admire her look. Thousands of comments saying “Superb,” “Gorgeous,” and more dropped on the post.

It was on April 9 where actress Janhvi Kapoor made it to the headlines for wearing her ‘Shiku’ necklace. It was during the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s movie “Maidaan.”