Apple launches next-gen TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip in India; Price and specifications

Apple has launched the next generation of Apple TV 4K in India. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay. Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said that Apple users can enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home on Apple TV 4K and now it is more powerful than ever.”

He also added that the new Apple TV 4K comes with a seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. The new TV has something for every member of the family.

Check the price, and specifications below:

Apple TV 4K Price

The latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote has starting price of Rs 14,900. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K online and it will be available for purchase from November 4. The device will be available in Apple stores in more than 30 countries and regions.

Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and limited pay TV providers.

Apple TV 4K Specifications

The Apple TV comes with HDR10+ support and has Dolby Vision that offers rich visual quality across more TVs. It lets users experience a home theatre experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

Apple TV 4K will be available in two configurations, including Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which has 64GB of storage, and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which has Gigabit Ethernet support for fast streaming and networking.

Apple TV‌ 4K comes with the A15 Bionic chip that gives faster performance and more fluid gameplay. With the A15 chip, the ‌Apple TV‌ get to have a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time. Moreover, it uses almost 30 percent less power than the previous generation.

The TV comes with a Siri Remote that has a similar design and functionality as the previous generation. However, users need to buy a USB Type-C port separately for charging. You can also purchase the Siri Remote separately for Rs 5,900.