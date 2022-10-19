Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 SoC and 5G connectivity: Price, specs here

Apple has finally launched the 2022 iPad Pro Pro models on Tuesday. The latest iPad Pro 2022 is powered by M2 chipset and runs iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box. The new iPad Pro has 5G connectivity and is claimed to have the ability to recognise the Apple Pencil hovering above the display.

Apple iPad Pro 2022

The Apple iPad Pro (2022) comes in two different display size that is 11-inch and 12-inch display. The small 11-inch display is priced at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model. While the higher variant with Wi-Fi + cellular variant costs Rs 96,900.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 1,12,900 for the plain Wi-Fi model. While its Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at Rs 1,27,900. The device is available for purchase in two colour options– Silver and Space Grey. Customers can choose between five storage models such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

The iPad Pro (2022) models are currently up for pre-orders and are set to go on sale starting on October 26.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) has also been launched which is priced at Rs 11,900. The company also offers accessories such as its Magic Keyboard dock in black and white, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Smart Folio, for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

iPad Pro (2022) specifications

As mentioned earlier, the iPad Pro (2022) comes powered by M2 SoC, integrated with 10-core GP. It is claimed to deliver up to 15 per cent better performance with improved power efficiency. The processor can offer up to 35 percent better graphics performance.

The 11-inch variant of the Apple iPad Pro 2022 has a Liquid Retina display with 1688×2388 pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. The 12.9-inch model, on the other hand, features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2048×2732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. It has support for 6K resolution displays.

The device comes with a dual camera setup at the rear that includes a 12MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 10MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also sports a 12MP ultra-wide sensor at the front with f/2.4 aperture. The camera offers a LiDAR scanner as well.

The other features of the iPad Pro (2022) models include Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The iPad Pro (2022) model is equipped with a 20W USB Type-C power adapter. The device packs four-speaker setup and five microphones.