Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 12 through special event, What to expect from it

Apple will be launching its latest iPhone 15 series across the world on September 12. This will be through a special Apple Event broadcasting from Apple Park from 10:00 am Pacific time. The virtual event will be streamed live on its website, YouTube and via Apple TV app. Apart from latest iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to launch Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, new AirPods at the event.

We have explained below about what to expect from the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12.

New iPhone 15 series

Apple iPhone 15 series will offer four models which include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The best part of the iPhone 15 series is that it will be offered with dynamic island and USB-Type C across all models. However, the Pro models will offer more charging speed (as they offer Thunderbolt port) than the regular versions. The vanilla variants will offer 20W charging while Pro models will offer 35W fast charging.

While the global variants will be offered with SIM card tray, the models that will be sold in the US/ Canada markets will not be offered with SIM tray. The latest video by Apple Insider has revealed this.

On the other hand, the action button will be limited to the Pro models only. The Action button can be configured to offer 9 functions that include silent mode, accessibility features, shortcuts, camera and flashlight, magnifier, translate and voice memos.

Preorders and Sale

The Apple iPhone 15 series will be available for preorder on September 15 while the sale will be on September 22.

Other devices that are expected to be launched along with the iPhone 15 series is the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods new variant.