Apple iOS 17.3.1 update Fixes bugs and improves performance; Know details here

Cupertino Giant Apple has released the 17.3.1 software version meant for the iOS and iPadOS. The update is also for watchOS as well as for the macOS Sonoma. The latest update focuses on fixing bugs and improving the performance of our devices. The iOS 17.3 that had launched earlier offered Anti-Theft protection for the devices.

What does the Apple iOS 17.3.1 offer

The Apple iOS 17.3.1 as well as Apple iPadOS 17.3.1 focus on fixing a bug that caused text to duplicate or overlap unexpectedly on some occasions during typing. Even through the error might seem to be minor has the potential to affect the usability and efficiency of typing. On the other hand, on the macOS the same bug could replace the text by some random characters during typing. The latest macOS Sonoma 14.3.1 update fixes the issue.

Similarly, Apple has updated the watchOS to version 10.3.1 but the improvements and bug fixes are not specified. The company has however asked the Apple watch users to install the update if their devices are compatible with watchOS.

Even though the updates are few in the latest update for Apple devices, it is advised to update your devices as soon as possible. Installing the latest update will not only upgrade your software, but also would provide improvements and bug fixes on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch.