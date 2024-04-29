India leads in world AI race: reports NetApp

New Delhi: In the Artificial Intelligence AI race, India leads in world said a recent survey of a data infrastructure company NetApp.

Reports say that, NetApp recently released a report on cloud complexity which suggested a clear division between countries at the forefront and those behind on the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).

The report further provided global insights into the progress, readiness, challenges and momentum on AI adoption and the critical role of a unified data infrastructure in achieving AI success.

According to the NetApp report nations such as India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States are leading the charge on AI adoption and innovation. Conversely, countries like Spain, Australia, and Germany are identified as well behind in this technological advancement.

The report, conducted in collaboration with Savanta, surveyed over 1,300 executives across ten countries to gauge AI implementation status in various industries.

It revealed that 60 per cent companies in leading countries like India, Singapore, UK and USA, have AI projects up and running or in pilot. In contrast only 36 per cent of companies in AI-lagging countries like Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan have embarked on similar AI initiatives.

The report also suggests that, both AI leaders and AI laggards show a difference in their approach to AI. Globally, 67 per cent of companies in AI-leading countries report having hybrid IT environments, India leading with 70 per cent and Japan lagging at 24 per cent.

AI leaders are also more likely to report benefits from AI, including a 50 per cent increase in production rates, 46 per cent in the automation of routine activities and 45 per cent improvement in customer experience.

The report suggests AI-laggard countries to must swiftly innovate and adopt AI if they want to remain competitive. About 42 per cent companies in AI-lagging countries have optimised their IT environments for AI. In Germany 67 per cent companies and in Spain 59 per cent companies have optimized their IT environment for AI.

The report concludes that the disparity underscores the growing importance of AI in driving economic growth, innovation, and competitiveness on a global scale. (With Inputs From: ANI)