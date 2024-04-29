Oppo A60 launched with Snapdragon 680, 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP camera

Oppo has launched a new affordable device named Oppo A60 as the latest addition to its A series in Vietnam. The device has a 7.68mm Ultra Slim body and features a 6.67-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, and a powerful Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset along with an 5,000mAh battery which will support 45W SuperVOOC charging.

Moreover, the device will also come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Check more details about the device below:

Price and availability

The Oppo A60 price in Vietnam starts at VND 5,490,000 which is around Rs. 18,060 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The higher storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB costs VND 6,490,000 which is around Rs 21,360.

The smartphone will be available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue colour variants. Those who would like to buy the device in Vietnam could make their purchase via online retailers named Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh.

However, the company has not made any statement regarding its launch in other markets including the Indian market.

Oppo A60: Specifications

Oppo A660 features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and boots Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1 out of the box.

The device carries a an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFFS 2.2 storage.

At the back, the handset sports an oval camera island with two round cameras which are a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary lens with an f/2.4 aperture. To capture slefies and making video calls, the device is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, which further houses a centre-aligned punch hole cutout.

The device’s connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It does not support 5G connectivity. Other sensors include a magnetometer, light sensor, accelerometer and proximity sensor.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W charging speed. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and weighs around 186g.

