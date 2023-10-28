Apple Diwali Sale 2023: Check attractive offers on Apple products including iPhones and MacBooks

Even though the festivities for Durga Puja/ Dussehra have ended, the festive season is not over yet. Diwali is round the corner and if you are someone who is planning to purchase an Apple device, you can get great offers on them. The offers include discounts as well as cashback up to Rs 10,000.

Apple’s Diwali Discount

Users can find Diwali discount on the official website of Apple. Apart from that the users can also find discount on Apple BKC as well as Apple Saket retail stores. A cashback of Rs 10,000 can be received by shoppers on selected Apple items.

We have mentioned multiple deals offered by Apple on its devices below.

Apple iPhone deals

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: The most premium devices offered by the manufacturer get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 cashback.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus: The non-pro iPhone 15 devices get cashback of Rs 5000.

iPhone 14, 13 series: The iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Plus get a cashback of Rs 4000 while the iPhone 13 gets a cut of Rs 3000. Similarly, iPhone SE gets a discount of Rs 2000.

MacBook Discounts

The 13-inch and 15-inch models of MacBook Air M2 get a cashback of Rs 10,000. The prices of MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,14,900 in India. MacBook Air M1 gets a cashback of Rs 8,000. It is currently available on Amazon at Rs 69,990.

iMac/ iMac Mini discount

The 24-inch iMac/ iMac mini get cashback offers of Rs 5000 during the festive period.

iPad

The iPad Pro as well as iPad Air gets a discount of Rs 5000. Older generation of iPad models also get discount during festive season.