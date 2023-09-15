Apple confirms integration of ISRO’s Navigation Technology, NavIC, in iPhone 15

Apple has confirmed its commitment to incorporating India’s indigenous navigation system, NavIC, into its latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. While Apple has not provided specific details regarding the features enabled by this integration, this move highlights the tech giant’s acknowledgment of the significance of NavIC for Indian users.

NavIC, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), became operational in India in 2018. It is a stand-alone navigation satellite system that provides accurate position and timing information over India and surrounding regions. NavIC comprises a constellation of 7 satellites and a network of ground stations.

Its applications span various sectors, including transportation (terrestrial, aerial, and marine), location-based services, personal mobility, resource monitoring, surveying and geodesy, scientific research, time dissemination and synchronization, and safety-of-life alert dissemination, as per ISRO.

India has been encouraging major technology companies to make their smartphones compatible with the country’s homegrown navigation system. This initiative has been raising concerns among manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple due to potential cost implications and necessary hardware changes, as reported by Reuters.

Apple recently unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series globally during its “Wonderlust” launch event. The new series comprises four versions: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these phones are set to commence on Friday, September 15, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus scheduled to go on sale starting September 22.