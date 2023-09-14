Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max offer more RAM than iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple has unveiled the latest iPhone 15 series across the globe and it offers an upgrade over the older generation models. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro as well as iPhone 15 Pro Max offer more RAM as compared to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The information was pointed by MacRumors and software code researcher aaronp613.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max get 2GB extra RAM as compared to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The 15 Pro as well as 15 Pro Max get 8GB onboard RAM. The information

In the Xcode 15 Release Candidate file, it is confirmed that the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get 6GB of RAM. The RAM capacity is quite similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (as they offer 6GB too). This simply means that iPhone 14 gets 6GB RAM throughout the series. However, iPhone 15 gets 6GB RAM while iPhone 15 Pro devices get 8GB RAM.

Apple does not officially mention about the RAM details of its models. However, as different reviewers will make teardown videos, it will reveal the components Apple used in its latest smartphones. The iPhone 15 models will be up for pre-order from September 15 and the sale will start from September 22.

The prices of the Apple iPhone 15 series range from Rs 79,900 up to Rs 1,99,900.

iPhone 15, 15 Plus prices

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max prices

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900